site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: flames-brett-ritchie-surfaces-on-taxi-squad | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Flames' Brett Ritchie: Surfaces on taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ritchie was placed on the taxi squad Thursday.
Ritchie recently was sent down to AHL Stockton, but he will see some time on the taxi squad for now. He has yet to make his Flames debut.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read