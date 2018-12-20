Flames' Buddy Robinson: Added to parent club roster
Robinson was called up from AHL Stockton on Thursday.
Robinson and Ryan Lomberg are being bussed from Stockton as reinforcement options to injured forwards Sam Bennett (upper body) and James Neal (lower body). The Flames waived Robinson late in training camp, but he passed through unclaimed, proceeding to put up two goals, 10 assists and 20 PIM for the AHL's Heat. However, he's still no lock to play Thursday against he Lightning.
