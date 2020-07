Robinson (undisclosed) suited up for Sunday's practice, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Sunday marked the first time since camp opened that Robinson was fit to play, and he's expected to suit up in Sunday night's team scrimmage as well. The 28-year-old only supplied a goal across five games this campaign so he'll likely be limited to a bottom-six role should he make the lineup when the season restarts Aug. 1.