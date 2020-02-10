Flames' Buddy Robinson: Dropped down to minors
Robinson was sent to AHL Stockton on Monday.
Robinson was a healthy scratch versus Vancouver on Saturday, so his demotion shouldn't come as a surprise, especially considering the Flames are dealing with another injured blueliner in Travis Hamonic (undisclosed). With the extra roster spot, the club called up Alexander Yelesin.
More News
-
Flames' Buddy Robinson: Nets first goal of 2019-20•
-
Flames' Buddy Robinson: Summoned to big club•
-
Flames' Buddy Robinson: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Flames' Buddy Robinson: Added to parent club roster•
-
Flames' Buddy Robinson: Sent to waivers•
-
Flames' Buddy Robinson: Earns two-year, two-way deal with Calgary•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.