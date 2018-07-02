Flames' Buddy Robinson: Earns two-year, two-way deal with Calgary
Robinson signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Flames on Monday.
Robinson garnered a one-year deal from the Jets last July, but he ended up playing exclusively with AHL Manitoba, amassing 25 goals and 28 assists to complement a robust plus-17 rating over 74 games. He's a brute at 6-foot-6, 232 pounds -- perhaps the Flames will use him at the top level if injuries impact some of the more established wingers, or when the big club needs to counter a tough opponent's physical front.
More News
-
Jets' Buddy Robinson: Inks two-way deal•
-
Sharks' Buddy Robinson: Brought in via trade•
-
Senators' Buddy Robinson: Heads back down to AHL•
-
Senators' Buddy Robinson: Will warm up before Saturday's contest•
-
Senators' Buddy Robinson: Recalled from AHL Binghamton•
-
Senators' Buddy Robinson: Heads to AHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...