Robinson signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Flames on Monday.

Robinson garnered a one-year deal from the Jets last July, but he ended up playing exclusively with AHL Manitoba, amassing 25 goals and 28 assists to complement a robust plus-17 rating over 74 games. He's a brute at 6-foot-6, 232 pounds -- perhaps the Flames will use him at the top level if injuries impact some of the more established wingers, or when the big club needs to counter a tough opponent's physical front.