Robinson was placed on waivers Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Robinson skated in five games with the Flames last year, tallying one goal. The 29-year-old forward probably won't see much NHL time in 2020-21, as fellow big-bodied wingers like Milan Lucic and Zac Rinaldo can handle the checking-line roles in Calgary. Expect Robinson to spend most of his time with AHL Stockton.