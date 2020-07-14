Robinson was absent from Tuesday's training camp session.
Robinson logged just five games for the Flames this year in which he tallied one goal, seven PIM and six shots while averaging 12:14 of ice time. The 28-year-old winger figures to be a long shot to play in the club's play-in round series versus Winnipeg.
