Robinson scored a goal, dished four hits and picked up a fighting major in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Oilers.

Robinson's big moments came in the first period. He converted on a pass from high school teammate Johnny Gaudreau to get the Flames on the board. Just over three minutes later, Robinson participated in a heavyweight fight with Jujhar Khaira. The 28-year-old winger scored his first goal since the 2015-16 campaign, when he was with Ottawa. He's provided eight hits, seven PIM and five shots in three appearances, while frequently seeing time alongside Gaudreau and Sean Monahan.