Robinson re-signed with the Flames on a one-year, $700,000 deal Friday, Andy Strickland of Fox Sports Midwest reports.

The 29-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Flames organization, featuring predominantly with AHL Stockton, where he produced 74 points in 110 games. Robinson only has 12 games of NHL experience (five last year, one goal) under his belt since 2015-16, so there's not much to see here from a fantasy perspective.