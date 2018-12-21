The Flames reassigned Robinson to AHL Stockton on Friday.

The 27-year-old winger was recalled as an insurance option in case Sam Bennett or James Neal was unavailable for Thursday's game against Tampa Bay, but both players were ultimately able to play, making Robinson the odd man out. He'll return to a prominent role with Stockton, where he's notched two goals and 12 points in 26 appearances this season.

