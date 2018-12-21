Flames' Buddy Robinson: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Flames reassigned Robinson to AHL Stockton on Friday.
The 27-year-old winger was recalled as an insurance option in case Sam Bennett or James Neal was unavailable for Thursday's game against Tampa Bay, but both players were ultimately able to play, making Robinson the odd man out. He'll return to a prominent role with Stockton, where he's notched two goals and 12 points in 26 appearances this season.
More News
-
Flames' Buddy Robinson: Added to parent club roster•
-
Flames' Buddy Robinson: Sent to waivers•
-
Flames' Buddy Robinson: Earns two-year, two-way deal with Calgary•
-
Jets' Buddy Robinson: Inks two-way deal•
-
Sharks' Buddy Robinson: Brought in via trade•
-
Senators' Buddy Robinson: Heads back down to AHL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...