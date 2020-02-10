Flames' Buddy Robinson: Right back with big club
The Flames recalled Robinson from AHL Stockton on Monday.
Robinson was sent down Monday morning, but the Flames need his depth heading into Monday's game versus the Sharks. There's a good chance he cracks the lineup because Sam Bennett (illness) missed morning skate. Robinson has one points -- a goal -- over five NHL games this year.
