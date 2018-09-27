Flames' Buddy Robinson: Sent to waivers
Robinson was waived by the Flames on Wednesday, TSN reports.
The undrafted winger was never expected to be in training camp for very long. After all, the American -- who's listed at 6-foot-6, 232 pounds -- has only drawn into seven games at the top level (all with Ottawa) since starting out with that franchise's minor-league affiliate in Binghamton back in 2012-13. Look for Robinson to be assigned to AHL Stockton in the likely event that he clears waivers.
