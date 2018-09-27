Robinson was waived by the Flames on Wednesday, TSN reports.

The undrafted winger was never expected to be in training camp for very long. After all, the American -- who's listed at 6-foot-6, 232 pounds -- has only drawn into seven games at the top level (all with Ottawa) since starting out with that franchise's minor-league affiliate in Binghamton back in 2012-13. Look for Robinson to be assigned to AHL Stockton in the likely event that he clears waivers.