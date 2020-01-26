Play

The Flames promoted Robinson from AHL Stockton on Sunday.

Robinson hasn't made an NHL appearance since the 2016-17 campaign with the Senators. The 28-year-old has 30 points in 40 AHL games this season after scoring over 40 points in each of the last two seasons in the minors. Robinson will likely watch Tuesday's contest against the Blues from the press box.

