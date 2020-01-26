Flames' Buddy Robinson: Summoned to big club
The Flames promoted Robinson from AHL Stockton on Sunday.
Robinson hasn't made an NHL appearance since the 2016-17 campaign with the Senators. The 28-year-old has 30 points in 40 AHL games this season after scoring over 40 points in each of the last two seasons in the minors. Robinson will likely watch Tuesday's contest against the Blues from the press box.
More News
-
Flames' Buddy Robinson: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Flames' Buddy Robinson: Added to parent club roster•
-
Flames' Buddy Robinson: Sent to waivers•
-
Flames' Buddy Robinson: Earns two-year, two-way deal with Calgary•
-
Jets' Buddy Robinson: Inks two-way deal•
-
Sharks' Buddy Robinson: Brought in via trade•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.