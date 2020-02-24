Flames' Buddy Robinson: Travels back to AHL
The Flames reassigned Robinson to AHL Stockton on Monday.
This move makes Robinson eligible for the Calder Cup playoffs if Stockton makes it, and the 28-year-old winger could return to the big club for Tuesday's matchup versus the Bruins. Robinson has played five games with the Flames this year, recording a goal and seven PIM.
