Froese inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Flames on Monday.

Froese was unable to break into an NHL lineup last year, instead spending the entire 2018-19 campaign with AHL Laval and Lehigh Valley. The center put up decent numbers in the minors, as he notched 21 goals and 23 assists in 70 appearances. The 28-year-old could earn his way into a roster spot during training camp, but it certainly isn't a lock and figures to play at least some games with the Heat this season.