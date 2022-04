Jarnkrok posted an assist, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.

Jarnkrok set up linemate Dillon Dube for a goal at 13:14 of the second period. It's taken some time, but Jarnkrok finally looks to be settling in with the Flames after he was traded from the Kraken in March. The 30-year-old Swede has returned to the 30-point mark for the fifth year in his career, and he's added 100 shots on net and a minus-14 rating through 64 contests this season.