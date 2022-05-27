Jarnkrok scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 5.

In his 29th appearance as a Flame, Jarnkrok was finally able to tickle the twine with a second-period tally. The 30-year-old added three assists, 19 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-1 rating in 12 playoff appearances. He's set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and while his defense was solid after he was traded from the Kraken, the Flames have a number of other priorities to attend to before potentially getting a deal done with Jarnkrok.