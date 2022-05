Jarnkrok notched an assist in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 3.

Jarnkrok has an assist in two of the three games against the Oilers in the second round. He was limited to just one helper in seven games against the Stars. The 30-year-old has added 18 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-1 rating in the postseason, providing more of a defensive presence as the Flames' third-line center.