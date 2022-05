Jarnkrok notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 4-1 win over the Stars in Game 4.

Jarnkrok helped out on Mikael Backlund's empty-net tally in the third period. The assist ended a five-game point drought for Jarnkrok, who continues to bring more defensively than on the scoresheet from his third-line role. The 30-year-old has added nine shots on net, six hits and an even plus-minus rating in four playoff outings.