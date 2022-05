Jarnkrok notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

This was Jarnkrok's second assist in eight playoff outings this year. The 30-year-old has struggled to find much offense while playing in a third-line role, though he's been fairly steady defensively. The Swede's added 15 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-1 rating in the postseason.