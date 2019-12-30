Flames' Cam Talbot: Allows one goal in relief
Talbot made 19 saves on 20 shots in relief of David Rittich in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.
Talbot did much better than Rittich, but the damage was already done by the time the 32-year-old made his entrance. Talbot remains at a 3-7-0 record with a 2.73 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 12 appearances. With both goalies at similar ratios halfway through the year, interim head coach Geoff Ward will have a tough decision for Tuesday's game against the Blackhawks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.