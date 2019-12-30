Flames' Cam Talbot: Allows one goal in relief

Talbot made 19 saves on 20 shots in relief of David Rittich in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Talbot did much better than Rittich, but the damage was already done by the time the 32-year-old made his entrance. Talbot remains at a 3-7-0 record with a 2.73 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 12 appearances. With both goalies at similar ratios halfway through the year, interim head coach Geoff Ward will have a tough decision for Tuesday's game against the Blackhawks.