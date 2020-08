Talbot stopped 33 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Winnipeg in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Talbot was steady between the pipes once again and received plenty of offensive support for his effort. He racked up 31 of his saves at even strength Tuesday and now owns a rock-solid .924 save percentage for the series. Talbot has firmly supplanted David Rittich as Calgary's go-to netminder to start the postseason.