Flames' Cam Talbot: Back between pipes
Talbot will tend the road goal for Sunday's game against the Golden Knights, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.
Talbot hasn't had a good start to his 2019-20 campaign, going just 1-4-0 along with a 2.69 GAA and .907 save percentage in six appearances. The 32-year-old will likely be busy Sunday, as the Golden Knight offense ranks seventh in the league in shots per game (33.7). Talbot hasn't been quite effective against Vegas in his career, going 3-2-0 along with a .888 save percentage and 3.39 GAA in five starts.
