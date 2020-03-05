Flames' Cam Talbot: Backstops OT victory

Talbot turned aisde 20 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over Columbus on Wednesday.

Talbot fell behind 2-0 just over halfway through the opening period but helped keep things close enough for the Flames to rally. The 32-year-old, who blanked Florida on Sunday, has won back-to-back-starts with a .967 save percentage over those two outings. Talbot owns a 2.70 GAA and .919 save percentage in 24 appearances as David Rittich's backup.