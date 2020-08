Talbot will tend the twine for Tuesday's showdown with Winnipeg, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Talbot was a hard luck loser in Game 2, turning aside 23 of 26 shots Monday in the 3-2 defeat. Talbot has been strong in the first two games of the series, avoiding any soft goals, likely evidencing he'll hang onto the starting job over David Rittich for at least the rest of the qualifying series.