Talbot recorded a 35-save shutout in Friday's 2-0 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Interim head coach Geoff Ward trusted Talbot to start just 24 hours after he let in five goals on 36 shots in Game 2. Talbot rewarded that trust with a huge bounce-back effort despite facing a similar amount of pucks. It's the second shutout in seven playoff starts for the 33-year-old goalie. He'll likely start again in Sunday's Game 4.