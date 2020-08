Talbot posted a 31-save shutout in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Jets in Game 4.

With a chance to close out the series and send the Flames to the Western Conference Quarterfinals, Talbot rose to the occasion. He finished with 12 saves in the third period after a relative lack of action during the first 40 minutes. The 33-year-old Talbot has entrenched himself as the Flames' No. 1 option in goal going forward.