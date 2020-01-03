Flames' Cam Talbot: Defeats former team

Talbot stopped 24 of 27 shots in a 4-3 win over the Rangers on Thursday.

Talbot, who made his NHL debut in 2013-14 with the Rangers, was solid in the performance to earn his first win since Dec. 10. The 32-year-old improved to 4-7-0 with a .913 save percentage and a 2.75 GAA through 13 appearances this year. Expect the 32-year-old to return to backup duties for Sunday's game against the Wild.