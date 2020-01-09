Flames' Cam Talbot: Defending cage against Wild
Talbot will patrol the blue paint versus Minnesota at home Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Talbot appears to be playing his way into a bigger share of the netminding duties, as he will be making his fifth appearance in the Flames' previous eight contests. In those prior four outings, the Ontario native registered a 2-1-0 record and 1.85 GAA. If Talbot can continue to play to this level, he should at least see close to half the remaining starts heading into the second half of the season.
