Flames' Cam Talbot: Defending crease Tuesday
Talbot will be in goal on the road against Arizona on Tuesday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Talbot will get the nod for the second time in three games after having previously watched from the bench for seven consecutive contests. The Ontario native posted a .909 save percentage in a winning effort over the Kings his last time out, which may have persuaded interim head coach Geoff Ward to give him another opportunity.
