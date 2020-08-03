Talbot turned aside 23 shots Monday as the Flames fell 3-2 to the Jets in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

While the netminder didn't have much chance on any of the goals -- the first two were the product of some shaky defensive play by Calgary that left Talbot all alone against a Winnipeg attacker, while the game-winner came on a deflected point shot -- Talbot still failed to come up with a big save when he needed to. He's still played well enough to hang onto the starting job, however, and he'll probably be back between the pipes Tuesday night for Game 3.