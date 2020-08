Talbot led the Flames onto the ice, indicating he'll get the start for Thursday's Game 4 versus the Jets, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Talbot has allowed six goals on 79 shots through the first three games of the series, winning two of those contests. He's established himself as head coach Geoff Ward's preferred option in goal during the playoffs. The 33-year-old's recent success makes him an appealing option to DFS managers.