Flames' Cam Talbot: Draws road start

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road clash versus Florida, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Talbot will draw his first start since Feb. 21 against Boston, where he allowed four goals on 23 shots in the loss. He's struggled a bit over his past five starts, going 2-3-0 along with a 3.31 GAA and .897 save percentage in that span. The 32-year-old will face a tough test against a Panthers offense that ranks sixth in the league in goals per contest this campaign (3.40).