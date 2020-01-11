Flames' Cam Talbot: Draws start Saturday
Talbot will patrol the crease for Saturday's tilt against Edmonton, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Talbot will start his third straight game for the Flames and fourth in the last five contests. He's turned aside a whopping 73-of-75 shots combined over his last two outings, earning the win in both. It will be Talbot's first appearance against the Oilers since spending four seasons with the franchise.
