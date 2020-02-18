Flames' Cam Talbot: Escapes with win Monday
Talbot stopped 26 shots in Monday's 6-4 win over the Ducks.
The veteran goalie was staring at a 3-1 deficit early in the third period, but the Flames erupted for five straight goals to get him into the win column. Talbot has allowed four goals in each of his last two starts following his shutout in Anaheim on Feb. 13, but on the season he carries a solid 2.77 GAA and .917 save percentage.
