Flames' Cam Talbot: Faces plenty of rubber in win

Talbot stopped 46 of 48 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Talbot was much busier than Antti Raanta at the other end of the rink, but Talbot also played significantly better. He's now won consecutive starts for the first time this season. Talbot improved to 3-5-0 with a 3.05 GAA and a .907 save percentage. He's made only nine appearances this year as the backup to David Rittich, but Talbot's recent play may earn him slightly more time going forward.