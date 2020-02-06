Flames' Cam Talbot: Facing Predators
Talbot will guard the cage during Thursday's home game versus Nashville, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Talbot hasn't been great recently, posting an 0-0-1 record while registering a sub-par 4.43 GAA and .891 save percentage through his last two appearances. The 32-year-old backstop will attempt to get back on track in a matchup with a Predators squad that's averaging 3.58 goals per game on the road this year, third in the NHL.
