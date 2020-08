Talbot stopped 57 shots Sunday as the Flames were downed 5-4 by the Stars in overtime during Game 4 of their first-round series.

The 33-year-old netminder might like to have one or two of those goals back, but it's hard to fault Talbot for the loss when the Calgary defense allowed to face that kind of shot volume. With the series now tied 2-2, Talbot will take a sharp .933 playoff save percentage into Game 5 on Tuesday.