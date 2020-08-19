Talbot made 30 saves Tuesday during the Flames' 2-1 loss to the Stars in Game 5 of their first-round series.

In the tightly contested affair, neither goalie could afford a mistake, but Talbot made one early in the third period when he waved at a John Klingberg shot high to his glove side despite an unobstructed view to allow what proved to be the winning tally. The 33-year-old netminder still has a strong .934 save percentage this postseason, but his luck may be running out. Talbot will get a day to regroup before Calgary tries to stave off elimination in Game 6 on Thursday.