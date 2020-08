Talbot will patrol the blue paint in Saturday's Game 1 versus the Jets, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Talbot outplayed crease-mate David Rittich over the course of the regular season -- the former had a 2.63 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 26 games played. The 33-year-old Talbot will get the first chance to slow down the Jets' offense, which ranked 17th in the league with 3.00 goals per game during the regular season.