Talbot will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's Game 5 against the Stars, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Talbot was tested early and often in Sunday's overtime loss to Dallas in Game 4, ultimately ending the night with an absurd 57 saves on 62 shots. The 33-year-old netminder will hope to get a better performance out of his supporting cast as he tries to help his team capture a 3-2 series lead in Game 5.