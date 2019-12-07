Flames' Cam Talbot: Getting rare start
Talbot will start Saturday's game against the Kings, Flames radio host Pat Steinberg reports.
Talbot has ceded the vast majority of starts to David Rittich, last appearing Nov. 17. The backup's 1-5-0 record, 3.23 GAA and .893 save percentage leave a lot to be desired, but facing a Kings team that's scoring only 2.47 goals per game presents Talbot with a nice opportunity to correct course.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.