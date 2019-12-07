Flames' Cam Talbot: Getting rare start

Talbot will start Saturday's game against the Kings, Flames radio host Pat Steinberg reports.

Talbot has ceded the vast majority of starts to David Rittich, last appearing Nov. 17. The backup's 1-5-0 record, 3.23 GAA and .893 save percentage leave a lot to be desired, but facing a Kings team that's scoring only 2.47 goals per game presents Talbot with a nice opportunity to correct course.