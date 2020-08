Talbot surrendered five goals on 36 shots in a 5-4 loss to the Stars in Game 2 on Thursday.

Only one goal was a truly bad one for Talbot, that being Miro Heiskanen's second tally of the game from the half-wall in the second period. Still, it was an unusually leaky effort for the 33-year-old Talbot. With Game 3 being the second of a back-to-back set, interim head coach Geoff Ward may give David Rittich his first postseason start Friday.