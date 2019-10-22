Flames' Cam Talbot: Guarding cage against Capitals

Talbot will patrol the crease for Tuesday's home clash with Washington, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Talbot will get this second straight start and third consecutive appearance Tuesday. After stopping 29 of 30 shots Sunday, it seems the Ontario native earned himself another look versus the Caps. It's too early to say the 32-year-old has been promoted to the No. 1 job in Calgary, but if David Rittich continues to struggle with consistency, Talbot could take over on a more permanent basis.