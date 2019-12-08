Flames' Cam Talbot: Hangs on to topple Kings

Talbot permitted three goals on 33 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Talbot went nearly three weeks between appearances, and it showed when he allowed two goals in a span of 3:34 during the first period. The Flames answered with four straight tallies, and Talbot made it stand despite allowing one more score in the third period. The sparsely-used goalie improved to 2-5-0 with a 3.20 GAA and an .895 save percentage. The Flames next play the red-hot Avalanche on Monday -- expect David Rittich to take that turn in the crease, although Talbot may play Tuesday in Arizona to complete the back-to-back.