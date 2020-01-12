Flames' Cam Talbot: Holds off former team
Talbot stopped 29 of 32 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.
The 32-year-old, who spent parts of four seasons with the Oilers, got a measure of revenge in his first turn against his old team. Talbot has now won four straight games with just eight goals allowed in that span. He's up to 7-7-0 with a 2.54 GAA and a .922 save percentage through 16 appearances. With Talbot on a roll, it's a tough choice for interim head coach to name a starter for Monday's game in Montreal.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.