Flames' Cam Talbot: Holds off former team

Talbot stopped 29 of 32 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

The 32-year-old, who spent parts of four seasons with the Oilers, got a measure of revenge in his first turn against his old team. Talbot has now won four straight games with just eight goals allowed in that span. He's up to 7-7-0 with a 2.54 GAA and a .922 save percentage through 16 appearances. With Talbot on a roll, it's a tough choice for interim head coach to name a starter for Monday's game in Montreal.