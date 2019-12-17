Flames' Cam Talbot: In goal against Pens

Talbot will get the starting nod at home versus Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Talbot has played just twice in the Flames' previous 12 contests but earned victories in both contests with a .938 save percentage. Barring a run of poor form from starter David Rittich, the 32-year-old Talbot will likely see minimal usage the rest of the season and may not reach the 30-game mark for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign.