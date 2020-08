Talbot will tend the twine in Thursday's Game 2 versus the Stars, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Talbot is making his sixth straight start for the Flames. He's won four of the last five games, posting a 1.61 GAA and a .941 save percentage in that span. He'll look to stake the Flames to a 2-0 series lead if he can pick up another win Thursday.