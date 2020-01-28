Flames' Cam Talbot: In goal Tuesday

Talbot will get the starting nod at home against the Blues on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Talbot is undefeated in his previous five outings, as he went 4-0-0 with a 1.87 GAA in those appearances. If the veteran continues to perform well, he could steal a few starts away from David Rittich but is unlikely to take over the No. 1 job in Calgary.