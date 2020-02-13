Flames' Cam Talbot: In net Thursday

Talbot will defend the net Thursday against the Ducks, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

David Rittich will take a night off after surrendering four goals at Los Angeles in his last start, opening the door for Talbot to make his second start of the month. Talbot performed decently well in his last one, stopping 32 of the 35 shots he faced, but he was unable to collect his eighth win of the season. He'll get another chance at it versus an Anaheim club tallying 2.88 goals per game since the All-Star break.